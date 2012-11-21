Welcome to RBE Internet Services

From Wednesday November 21 2012 we will be opening an office at 15 Edith Terrace Balaklava. Our initial opening times will be : Monday Wednesday and Thursday from 10.00 am to 4.00 pm. Our phone and email contact details remain the same and you are welcome to email or phone us at any time through the week - please leave a message if we do not answer straight away, we will return your call as soon as possible.

You are welcome to visit us at our Edith Terrace office for : payment of accounts, computer repairs or for general inquiries.

WIRELESS A HIT throughout country South Australia.

Pocket WiFi Routers are now available to ensure you and your family can connect your laptops, ipads and iphones wirelessly to the internet while you are on holidays.



Contact us and join the many South Australians now connecting via RBE Internet Wireless Broadband.